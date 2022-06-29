HPBOSE 10th Results 2022: Class 10 marks to be out at 11 am at hpbose.org

-
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh education board will declare the results for the Class 10 exams at 11 am on June 29, today. According to the official notification, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the HPBOSE class 10 results at the official website at 11 am. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of the HP board, at hpbose.org.
Students can check and download HPBOSE class 10 results by logging in to the website using their credentials, which will include their registration number or admit card number.
Candidates must note that the HP board will not issue a separate mark sheet for Term 2 exams.
The HPBOSE will declare the Himachal Pradesh board's 10th final result, which will be formulated based on the consolidated performance of students in Term 1 and Term 2.
Nearly 116,000 students are waiting for their HP Board Class 10 results 2022. The exams for HPBOSE class 10 were held from March 26 to April 13 this year.
