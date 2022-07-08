ICSI CSEET 2022 exam to be held tomorrow; check the instructions here

The (ICSI) on Saturday will conduct the Company Secretary Executive (CSEET). The examination will be online through remote proctored mode.

The has already been released on the official website- icsi.edu. and candidates can download their CSEET exam hall ticket by using their registration number and date of birth.

The candidates can appear for the CSEET using their computer or laptop with an active internet connection. To appear in CSEET, the candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser ahead of the examination.

The batch timings, user ID, and password will be communicated by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.

Here's a list of instructions for candidates appearing for the ICSI CSEET:

1. Candidates must log in to the CSEET test portal 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the test.

2. Candidates should download the CSEET July along with the instructions to be followed during the exam.

Candidates will have to appear in the test using credentials sent on their email IDs or through SMS.

4. Candidates should have a laptop/desktop, constant power supply, and an active internet connection.

5. Candidates are not allowed to use books, study material, notes, mobile phones, or electronic gadgets during the CSEET examination.

6. Candidates will be monitored throughout the test. Resorting to any kind of unfair means will lead to the cancellation of the CSEET exam.

7. No person, other than the bonafide candidate, should be present for the test.