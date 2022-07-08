ICSI CSEET 2022 exam to be held tomorrow; check the instructions here

-
ALSO READ
ICSI, ICAI applaud Union Budget 2022; say it is forward-looking
Congress appoints three new Secretaries in Gujarat ahead of polls
Bill amending laws governing CAs, CSs, others receives President's assent
Budget session: Accountancy Bill passed in both Houses
Voice votes taken 200 times during passage of CA Bill in Rajya Sabha
-
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Saturday will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The examination will be online through remote proctored mode.
The admit card has already been released on the official website- icsi.edu. and candidates can download their CSEET exam hall ticket by using their registration number and date of birth.
The candidates can appear for the CSEET using their computer or laptop with an active internet connection. To appear in CSEET, the candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser ahead of the examination.
The batch timings, user ID, and password will be communicated by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.
Here's a list of instructions for candidates appearing for the ICSI CSEET:
1. Candidates must log in to the CSEET test portal 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the test.
2. Candidates should download the CSEET July admit card along with the instructions to be followed during the exam.
3.
Candidates will have to appear in the test using credentials sent on their email IDs or through SMS.
4. Candidates should have a laptop/desktop, constant power supply, and an active internet connection.
5. Candidates are not allowed to use books, study material, notes, mobile phones, or electronic gadgets during the CSEET examination.
6. Candidates will be monitored throughout the test. Resorting to any kind of unfair means will lead to the cancellation of the CSEET exam.
7. No person, other than the bonafide candidate, should be present for the test.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor