IIM Kozhikode wraps up summer placements with 6.4% rise in average stipend

Reflecting the upbeat post-pandemic hiring activity, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has wrapped up its summer process by bagging internship offers for all of its 559 students.

Attracting an average stipend of Rs 2 lakh per annum (lpa), the premier B-school saw an increase of 6.4 per cent in the same over last year. The summer placement season at also saw the highest stipend of Rs 3.74 lpa being offered.

Apart from the silver jubilee 25th batch of its flagship post graduate program (PGP), the second batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management, and PGP Finance participated in the summer process. The virtual placement process saw participation from 132 recruiters including 64 new recruiters who extended summer internship offers to 559 students.

The cohort, consisting of candidates with average 26 months of pre-MBA work experience, with a 39 per cent gender diversity and 40 per cent non-engineering graduates at

According to director Debashis Chatterjee, the premier B-school was able to secure a broad mandate of offers amidst a challenging economic and business environment was possible due to an encouraging participation from recruiters and alumni support. "We also believe the tremendous response to summer is an optimistic omen to our forthcoming final placement season," Chatterjee added.

Amongst the key highlights was participation from Front End Investment Banking and Private Equity/Venture Capitalists, as well as the top consulting companies. The summer placement drive also saw participation from regular and new recruiters including Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, FinIQ Consulting, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Marico, Myntra, PepsiCo, Reliance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

The Sales & Marketing, Consulting and Finance were the most sought after roles on campus contributing up to 73 per cent of the total offers being made. Top recruiters at IIM Kozhikode including Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Deloitte USI, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, PwC and TAS extended an aggregate of 146 offers to around 21 per cent of the batch.

Sales and Marketing contributed 25 per cent of offers on campus and saw participation from firms like Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Coca-Cola, HUL, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Lubrizol, Marico, Nestle, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Reckitt Benckiser and Samsung among others.

More than 22 per cent of the student cohort were offered internships in the consulting domain led by consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, AON Consulting, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Ernst & Young, GEP, KPMG, PwC, and Synergy Consulting, among others.

An equally large segment of the student cohort were offered internships in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) domain, through roles such as front end investment banking, quantitative finance, private equity, equity research and impact investing offered by Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Credit Suisse, DE Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss Tokio, FinIQ Consulting, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Nomura, Reliance Nippon and The Rohatyn Group, among others.

Students in the IT and Analytics domain attracted offers from a mix of technology majors like American Express, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, MX Player, Walmart Labs and in-house divisions of companies like Asian Paints, DRL and HUL.

The operations domain witnessed participation from our long-standing recruitment partners including Amazon, Asian Paints, Flipkart, Uber and other firms alongside new recruiters such as Myntra.

Meanwhile, major conglomerates and business houses including AbInBev, BlackBuck, Capgemini, Coca Cola, Mahindra, Reliance, RPG Group and TAS offered Leadership Development and General Management roles to 12 per cent of the students.