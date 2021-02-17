IIMA sets up centre for research in transportation, logistic segment

-
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Wednesday said it has recently established a Centre for Transportation and Logistics to facilitate cutting-edge research in the segment.
The initiative comes with a vision to facilitate cutting-edge research in transportation, logistics, and allied areas, IIMA said in a statement.
We are delighted to have established a centre that will address existing roadblocks and challenges in the transportation and logistics sector, which is one of the most instrumental sectors for our country's economic growth.
Our objective behind establishing the CTL is to contribute to improving the efficiency of multi-modal transportation systems and supply chain logistics, thereby promoting economic growth and fostering sustainable development," IIMA faculty and one of the co-founders of CTL Debjit Roy said.
A group of internationally-acclaimed professors with outstanding research accomplishments from North American, European and Asian universities have joined the centre's research advisory committee for providing guidance in centre development and supporting a range of academic activities, he added.
