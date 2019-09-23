IIT Bombay releases important dates for UCEED, CEED 2020 on ceed.iitb.ac.in

-
IIT Bombay exam schedule 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has released the application schedule or important dates for UCEED and CEED 2020 admissions on official portals ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. According to the notification on the IIT-B website, the registration process for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) will start on October 9, 2019.
November 9, 2019, is the last date to apply/register for UCEED IIT Bombay 2020 and CEED IIT Bombay 2020. Candidates can submit application forms with a late fee from November 10 to 16, 2019. IIT Bombay is likely to release the CEED admit card 2020 in January.
UCEED 2020 will be held in the 24 cities in India, candidates should compulsorily opt for three cities of their choice, in the order of preference, at the time of online application.
The UCEED exam 2020 and CEED exam 2020 will be held on January 18 next year. UCEED examination is held for admission to the B Des programmes offered at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and IIT Jabalpur. CEED is conducted for the admissions to the Masters of Design and the Ph D programmes in Design offered at IISC Bangalore, IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, and IIT Jabalpur.
Change of examination pattern in UCEED 2020
UCEED 2020 has a major change in pattern. Please ensure to read the changes thoroughly before applying. UCEED 2020 examination will have two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A will contain three sections - NAT, MSQ and MCQ. Part B will contain a drawing question. The overall duration of the examination is three hours.
Important dates
- Online registration with regular fee: October 9 – November 9, 2019
- Online Registration with late fee: November 10 – 16, 2019
- Admit card available for download: January 1, 2020 onwards
- Last date for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card: January 5, 2020
- Examination date: January 18, 2020
- Release of draft answer key for Part A: January 21, 2020
- Release of final answer key for Part A: February 4, 2020
- Declaration of result: March 4, 2020
About IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay was founded in 1958. In 1961, the Parliament decreed IITs as Institutes of National Importance. A committee formed by the government recommended the establishment of four higher institutes of technology to set the direction for the development of technical education in the country in 1946.