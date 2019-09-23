IIT Bombay releases important dates for UCEED, CEED 2020 on ceed.iitb.ac.in

Bombay schedule 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has released the application schedule or important dates for UCEED and CEED 2020 admissions on official portals ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. According to the notification on the IIT-B website, the registration process for the Common Entrance for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED) will start on October 9, 2019.

November 9, 2019, is the last date to apply/register for UCEED Bombay 2020 and CEED Bombay 2020. Candidates can submit application forms with a late fee from November 10 to 16, 2019. IIT Bombay is likely to release the CEED admit card 2020 in January.

UCEED 2020 will be held in the 24 cities in India, candidates should compulsorily opt for three cities of their choice, in the order of preference, at the time of online application.

The UCEED exam 2020 and CEED exam 2020 will be held on January 18 next year. UCEED is held for admission to the B Des programmes offered at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and IIT Jabalpur. CEED is conducted for the admissions to the Masters of Design and the Ph D programmes in Design offered at IISC Bangalore, IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, and IIT Jabalpur.

Change of pattern in UCEED 2020

UCEED 2020 has a major change in pattern. Please ensure to read the changes thoroughly before applying. UCEED 2020 will have two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A will contain three sections - NAT, MSQ and MCQ. Part B will contain a drawing question. The overall duration of the examination is three hours.













































































Important dates

Online registration with regular fee: October 9 – November 9, 2019

Online Registration with late fee: November 10 – 16, 2019

Admit card available for download: January 1, 2020 onwards

Last date for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card: January 5, 2020

Examination date: January 18, 2020

Release of draft answer key for Part A: January 21, 2020

Release of final answer key for Part A: February 4, 2020

Declaration of result: March 4, 2020

