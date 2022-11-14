JUST IN
IIT-Guwahati sees 21% more pre-placement offers; highest package Rs 1.20 cr

A major factor behind this performance is the strong internship program, the statement said

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

IIT Guwahati
The highest pre-placement offers this year was Rs 1.20 crore as compared to Rs 56 lakh the previous year, the statement said

IIT-Guwahati on Monday said that it has registered an over 21 per cent increase in pre-placement offers during the current fiscal.

A total of 218 such offers have so far been received this year, against 179 during the entire 2021-22, it said in a statement.

Pre-placement offers will continue to be made till the commencement of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, it added.

IIT-Guwahati director TG Sitharam said, "I am happy to see the significant increase in pre-placement offers this year. The pre-placement offers made this year shows the hard work of students has paid off well."

A major factor behind this performance is the strong internship program, the statement said.

The highest pre-placement offers this year was Rs 1.20 crore as compared to Rs 56 lakh the previous year, the statement said.

The companies that made the highest number of pre-placement offers this year are Microsoft, Oracle, JP Morgan and Samsung Research-Bangalore.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 18:37 IST

