IIT-K gets 1,300 placement offers, receives highest package of Rs 2.68 cr

has received over 1300 placement offers this year, the institute said in a statement on Tuesday.

This year, the institute also accomplished a new landmark of receiving the fastest 1000 offers within day two.

said it is the only IIT to receive the highest package offer of Rs 2.68 crore on the first day of placement including 760 total offers in the Campus Placement 2022-23.

A total of 45 international offers - from Japan (28), Taiwan (9), the US (3), Singapore (2) and others(3) have been bagged by IIT KGPians, a spokesperson of the institute said.

The Institute has received 10 big-ticket offers ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.65 crore - both from domestic and international companies across the sectors including analytics, software, finance-banking, supply-chain-logistic, consulting, core-engineering, high-frequency trading, tech profile, product development, etc.

Among many high-valued domestic offers, two are close to Rs 1 crore.

Chairman CDC Prof. A. Rajakumar said, The Institute has broken its own records of day-1 offers and the fastest 1000 plus in day-2 among all IITs, which endorsed the legacy of as well as the quality of the students.

