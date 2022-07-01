J&K administration announces summer vacation in schools July 4 onwards

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced summer vacation in schools in the valley from July 4.

In an official order, Principal Secretary of School Department, B K Singh, said schools falling in the winter zone of Jammu region will also remain shut.

"It hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from July 4 to 14, 2022," according to the order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)