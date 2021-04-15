Tamil Nadu government agrees to hold online exams for arrear subjects

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
UP Board exam date 2021 on upmsp.edu.in; know full Class 12, 10 schedule
Justice N V Ramana appointed as next CJI, to assume charge on April 24
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 exam dates out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Know details
-
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it would hold online examinations for students with arrear papers, making a u-turn from the earlier cancellation of such exams.
In a volte face from its earlier order passed in August last year, cancelling the arrear exams in view of the pandemic prevailing then, state Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that no student would be declared pass without writing the online exams.
"We have decided to abide by the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and it would be mandatory for all the students, who have arrears, to attend the online exams," the AG said.
Recording this submission, the bench directed the government to hold the exam, declare the results and issue the certificates within eight weeks.
The matter stands adjourned till the second week of July, by which time all the Universities shall file reports after conducting the exams online.
The bench was passing further interim orders on two PIL petitions-- one from advocate Ramkumar Adityan and the other from Anna University former Vice Chancellor E Balagurusamy.
The PILs sought to quash the GO.
On April 7, the judges had observed that the August 2020 government order was nothing but an uninformed political decision, which had led to chaos.
It had directed the state government and the UGC to put their heads together to suggest any ameliorative measure that could be taken for holding the online exam or some other method.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor