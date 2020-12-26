JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020 declared on jkssb.nic.in; check steps

-
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Saturday released the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020 on its official website at jkssb.nic.in. The J&K Services Selection Board held the written examination for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) on November 10. The board has also released the final answer key on its official portal.
As many as 1,889 JKSSB vacancies are available for the 2020 recruitment programme. According to Jagran Josh, around 164,055 candidates had appeared for the OMR-based objective type written examination this year. Aspirants who appeared for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) recruitment examination need to visit the official website and download their JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020 and score sheet.
The candidates who qualify in the JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam will be appointed for District Cadre Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj under provisions of Jammu & Kashmir’s SO, a report in scroll.in said.
Steps to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020
- Visit official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in
- Click on the link - 'JKSSB AA Result 2020' on the homepage
- JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result PDF file will appear on the next page
- Check and download your JKSSB Accounts Assistant score sheet
About JKSSB
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is a service recruiting board constituted by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir that conducts examinations for various departmental services or non-gazetted posts.
