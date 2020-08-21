KCET result 2020 to be declared today on kea.kar.nic.in: How to check marks

-
-
Karnataka CET Result 2020 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Common Entrance Test (CET) result today. Earlier Karnataka Education Minister had said the results would be announced on Thursday. The Karnataka CET Result 2020 or KCET Result 2020 will be announced on the KEA's official website kea.kar.nic.in. Soon after Karnataka CET Result is declared, the merit list will be out. The Karnataka CET Result 2020 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state. Karnataka CET examination was conducted in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (July 30 and 31)after the Karnataka High Court allowed the state government to go ahead with its plans.
Karnataka CET Result 2020: Steps to check your KCET score
Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘KCET Result 2020’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected on new page, enter your registration number and roll number
Step 4: The Karnataka CET Result 2020 and your scored marks will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take a print out for further reference
Karnataka CET 2020 Result: What is the pass criteria
To qualify the entrance exam, candidates have secure minimum of 50% in Karnataka CET Result 2020. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%, they can pass the exam on gaining 40% in their KCET Result 2020.