KCET result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, not today: All you need to know

Result 2020 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Common Entrance Test (CET) result tomorrow. Earlier Karnataka Minister had said the results would be announced on Thursday. The Result 2020 or KCET Result 2020 will be announced on the KEA's official website kea.kar.nic.in. Soon after Result is declared, the merit list will be out. The Karnataka CET Result 2020 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state. Karnataka CET examination was conducted in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (July 30 and 31)after the Karnataka High Court allowed the state government to go ahead with its plans.

Karnataka CET 2020 Result: What is the pass criteria

To qualify the entrance exam, candidates have secure minimum of 50% in Karnataka CET Result 2020. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%, they can pass the exam on gaining 40% in their KCET Result 2020.

Karnataka CET Result 2020: Steps to check your KCET score

Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KCET Result 2020’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected on new page, enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: The Karnataka CET Result 2020 and your scored marks will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference