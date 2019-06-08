JUST IN
Maharashtra SSC result 2019 to be declared today: All you need to know

MSBSHSE is set to declare Maharashtra 10th result today at mahresult.nic.in: Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

Maharashtra SSC result: The wait for the Maharashtra 10th result 2019 is finally about to get over. As per a notification issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the Maharashtra 10th result will be declared today at 1 pm. Once declared, students can check thier results at mahresult.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy as they will need details such as registration number and roll number to download the Maharashtra SSC Results.

Maharashtra SSC Result: Steps to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019

1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on SSC Result 2019 link

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2019

5. Save the result once it appears on the screen

According to report, around 1.7 million students appeared in the class 10 board exams this year. 14,56,203 students had cleared the exam last year.

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 08:06 IST

