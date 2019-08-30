Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 to be out today: Know details

Maharashtra SSC Result: The wait for the Maharashtra 10th supplementary result 2019 is finally over.The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare Maharashtra 10th result or Maharashtra 2019 on mahresult.nic.in today at 1pm. Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result. Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exams were conducted from July 17 to July 30. The board has already released the HSC supplementary result 2019. In the 12th Supplementary exam mere 23 per cent students passed.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy as they will need details such as registration number and roll number to download the Maharashtra



There has been no official confirmation on Maharashtra from MSBSHSE.



Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019

1. Open the official website - mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on SSC Result 2019 link

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2019

5. Save the result once it appears on the screen

According to report, around 1.7 million students appeared in the class 10 this year. 14,56,203 students had cleared the exam last year.





Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Pass Percentage



Pass Percentage 2019: 77.10 per cent

Pass Percentage 2018: 89. 41 per cent

Pass Percentage Boys: 72.18 per cent

Pass Percentage Girls: 82.82 per cent

About MSBSHSE

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.