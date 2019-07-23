MPSOS 10th result 2019 out on result.mpos.net.in: Steps to download marks

-
MPSOS 10th result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has released MPSOS 10th and 12th results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on result.mpos.net.in.
How to check MPSOS 10th result 2019 or MPSOS 12th result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website result.mpos.net.in
Step 2: Click on MPSOS 10th and 12th result link
Step 3: Login with your roll number
Step 4: Download the MPSOS 10th, 12th result 2019
MPSOS conducts these examinations twice in a year — June and December. This year, the MPSOS examination was conducted between June 6 and June 18.
MPSOS gives 9 consecutive opportunities to candidates to pass the MP Ruk Jana Nahi examination.