MPSOS 10th result 2019 out on result.mpos.net.in: Steps to download marks

MPSOS 10th result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board has released MPSOS 10th and 12th results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on result.mpos.net.in.

How to check MPSOS 10th result 2019 or MPSOS 12th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website result.mpos.net.in

Step 2: Click on MPSOS 10th and 12th result link

Step 3: Login with your roll number

Step 4: Download the MPSOS 10th, 12th result 2019

MPSOS conducts these examinations twice in a year — June and December. This year, the MPSOS examination was conducted between June 6 and June 18.

MPSOS gives 9 consecutive opportunities to candidates to pass the MP Ruk Jana Nahi examination.