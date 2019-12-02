NEET 2020: Apply online from today on ntaneet.nic.in; all you need to know

-
NEET 2020: The online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has started from today. According to the notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), aspiring candidates can apply for NEET 2020 from today and the last date to apply is December 31, 2019. Candidates must visit the official website - ntaneet.nic.in and fill up the registration form.
Steps to register for NEET 2020
Step 1: Visit the official website - ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Online submission for application for NEET 2020’
Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 5: Fill in details and click on 'submit'
Step 7: Pay the NEET 2020 registration fee
NEET 2020 schedule
— According to NTA, NEET 2020 admit card is expected to be relased by March 27, 2020.
— NEET 2020 exam date: May 3, 2020.
— Tentative date of result: June 4, 2020
What you must know about NEET exam
Do note that NEET 2020 is now the only undergraduate level medical entrance examination in the country.
The applicants who pass the NEET exam are eligible to apply to MBBS and other courses. The examination is required for admissions to all medical/ dental seats in the country, including in AIIMS, JIPMER, private medical colleges, state-run medical colleges, AFMC, ESIC, etc.
NEET 2020 exam
The exam is a three-hour long exam made up of three sections — physics, chemistry and biology. Biology has 90 questions, while physics and chemistry have 45 questions each. NEET undergraduate 2020 exam will be OMR-based. The scores in NEET-UG 2020 will be converted into a percentile score.