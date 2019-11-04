NEET to be scrapped? Madras High Court asks Centre why it should not be

The Madras High Court on Monday questioned Central government why the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) brought in by the earlier Congress government should not be scrapped by it.

Hearing the petition relating to impersonation in NEET, the court said while the Central government is reversing various schemes brought in by the earlier government, why it could not reverse the decision on the medical entrance exam or

The court observed it is impossible to get medical college admission without going for private coaching centres to clear the The court asked how poor students can get admission as only the moneyed class can clear

According to the court, while it was said NEET would reduce the cost of medical education, it seems now the money is earned by the coaching centres.