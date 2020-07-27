Odisha 10th result 2020 likely to be declared today: Steps to check marks

Odisha's Board of Secondary (BSE) is likely to declare BSE 10th result 2020 today, according to media reports. The result will be announced on BSE's official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Students can also check their results on orissaresults.nic.in/ and result.gov.in. A total of 560,000 students had appeared in the class 10 exam held by Board of Secondary that ended on March 2. Last year, the class 10 results were announced on May 21.

Here's how you can check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Log on to any of these websites - bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, result.gov.in

Step 2: Look for 'Result' link and click on it

Step 3: Enter asked details

Step 4: Dowload the result

Results are also available on some of the Results app on google play store.

If the websites are down, one can get the result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS to 5656750 in the given format - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER.