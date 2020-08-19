Odisha +2 result 2020 on orissaresults.nic.in; 74.9% Commerce students pass

Odisha 12th result | The Council of Higher Secondary (CHSE), Odisha has declared the Odisha 12th result or Odisha +2 result 2020 for Commerce stream. The Odisha 12th Result (Commerce) or the Odisha HSC results was released by the Council of Higher Secondary Odisha on its official website at chseodisha.nic.in. 74.95% students have passed the exam.

Students can alternatively check their result on other websites such as: examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. A total of 25,770 students had applied to appear in the plus two Commerce stream exam.



Odisha Commerce result pass percentage



74.95 % students pass

Odisha +2 Result 2020: Here’s how to check your results

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to view your Odisha HSE Result 2020. This link for Odisha Class 12 Result 2020 will get activated after the official declaration of result announcement.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.

Step 4: Login with your required details such as your roll number for Odisha 12th Result 2020

Step 5: After submitting all your details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2020’ button.

Step 6: Your Odisha 12th Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your result carefully and download it for future use.

How to check Odisha +2 result 2020 via SMS

SMS - RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Odisha Board students who had appeared for the Intermediate examination must be ready with their CHSE admit cards or hall tickets so that there is no unnecessary delay caused at the time of result declaration.

About CHSE Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Act 1982 which would help in regulating, controlling and developing higher secondary education in Odisha.