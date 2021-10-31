Salary crisis for teachers of colleges funded by Delhi government

-
ALSO READ
No classes in 63 DU colleges as teachers angry over non-payment of salaries
Govt-picked panel gave clean chit to Delhi govt in bus procurement: Sisodia
Kejriwal's doorstep ration delivery scheme is scam: Sambit Patra
98% Delhi govt schools maintain pupil-teacher ratio: Sisodia
Delhi will float global tender for coronavirus vaccine: Manish Sisodia
-
Teachers working in Delhi government funded colleges have not got their salaries for the past two months for the want of grants.
Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said stopping grants and delay in disbursement of salaries is a "brutal assault" on teachers.
Teachers of the Delhi University have protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "delaying" the grants.
DUTA president Rajib Ray said that Kejriwal has not fulfilled his March 2021 promise made to the college principals about Rs 28 crore grant, due to which teachers are facing difficulty.
Festive season is round the corner but teachers are not able to meet their daily requirements due to non-payment of salaries.
On September 15, DUTA had raised this issue with University Grants Commission (UGC) and also with newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on October 20.
If the salary is not released immediately, then DUTA will intensify its agitation, Ray warned.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also been approached to get the grant for these 12 colleges released.
Teachers' organisations have appealed to the Delhi government to release the grant prior to Diwali, so that teachers can celebrate the festival of lights.
The teachers are also facing the financial woes due to Covid-19.
With the grant, only the salary demand of teachers and staff can be met, while arrears of pension, medical bills, Seventh Pay Commission are still pending.
--IANS
gcb/svn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor