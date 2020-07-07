Tamil Nadu 12th result likely to be declared today: Steps to check marks

-
ALSO READ
GSEB HSC result 2020 declared on gseb.org for Commerce and Arts streams
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 out on biharboard.ac.in: Check toppers' list
HPBOSE 12th result 2020 declared on hpbose.org; steps to download marks
CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020 out on cgbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
UP board result 2020: 12th result out; Get direct link, how to check marks
-
Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary education is likely to announce the class 12th results today. The Candidates who appeared for the TN HSC or Tamil Nadu class 12th examinations can check their results on the official website of the board. This year, evaluation of answer sheets and TN plus two result declaration have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, TN 12th result was declared on April 19. 91.30% of students qualified for higher education last year, a .02 per cent increase from 2018.
Here are the steps to Check the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 or Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Find the 'Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020' tab.
Step 3: Click on Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020
Step 4: Enter your Roll number
Step 5: Download the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020