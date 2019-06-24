TS EAMCET counselling 2019: Registration to begin today; know details

TS EAMCET counselling 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will begin the registration for admission to various engineering, agriculture, medicine courses today. Candidates can visit official website tseamcet.nic.in to apply for counselling.

TS EAMCET counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'submission of qualifying marks.'

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Fill up the form

Step 5: Make the required payment.

Step 6: Click on 'submit'

Once the document verification is done, students must choose their options from June 27, 2019, to July 4, 2019.

TS EAMCET Result

The TS EAMCET Result 2019 were announced by the JNTU Hyderabad on June 9. Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja of Andhra Pradesh topped the TS EAMCET exam 2019 with 150 marks. Of the total 2.17 lakh candidates who appeared in the EAMCET exam this year, 1.42 lakh candidates appeared for Engineering while the rest 74,981 appeared for Agriculture and Medical stream exam.

TS EAMCET Result 2019: Topper list

While Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja has topped the exam, B Chandrasekhara secured the second spot with a score of 148.77. G Akash Reddy secured the third rank with a score of 145.50 marks.

In the agriculture/medical stream, Kushwanth from Telangana secured top rank by scoring 155.97 marks.

About JNTU:



Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU Hyderabad) is a public university, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, and one of India's leading educational universities focusing on engineering. Founded in 1965 as the Nagarjuna Sagar Engineering College, it was established as a university in 1972 by The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Act, 1972. The university is situated at Kukatpally Housing Board Region in Hyderabad of India.