TS PGECET 2018 result announced, download rank card from pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET 2018: The result of the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) has been declared today, June 14. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check their scores and download the rank card from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET is conducted for admission into PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (Me / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

In a notification, TSCHE has informed that the vacant seats after admitting GATE/GPAT qualified candidates will be filled with the candidates based on the rank/ percentile score secured in the TS PGECET- 2017 Entrance Test. The link for GATE / GPAT candidates for registration has been activated.

rank card: How to download Rank Card

Step 1: Go to official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in





Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download score card link





Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your exam hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘Download rank card’



Step 5: Check your result and, if needed, take a print out