Uttar Pradesh: Schools shut till Feb 15, online classes to continue

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till February 15 though online classes will continue.
This decision has been taken in view of increasing Covid cases.
According to an order issued by additional chief secretary home, Avanish Awasthi, the date of school closure has been extended from the earlier January 30 to February 15.
He said that online classes will continue in view of the upcoming secondary board examinations.
Though Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have shown a declining trend, the state reported 10,937 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 80,342.
Lucknow alone has reported 2096 new cases on Wednesday.
