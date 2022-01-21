20 candidates file nomination from 5 assembly seats of Mathura

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Observing road safety, virtually
UP Assembly polls: Here're the strategies and prospects of the main actors
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
-
A total of 20 candidates filed their nominations from five different assembly seats under Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the UP assembly elections, said officials.
The five assembly seats falling within the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency are Mathura, Goverdhan, Baldeo, Mant and Chatta.
District Returning Officer Navneet Singh Chahal said candidates who filed nomination from the Mathura assembly seat included Congress candidate Pradeep Mathur and BSP candidate Satish Kumar Sharma, an-ex BJP leader besides five others.
The five others are Dinesh of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, independent Yogesh Chaturvedi and Ravi Verma and Devendra Agrawal of SP-RLD combine, he said.
From the Chatta assembly constituency, Sonpal filed his nomination as a BSP candidate with five others submittimng their papers as independents, the RO said.
The candidates filing nominations from Goverdhan are Raj Kumar Rawat of BSP, Pritam Singh of RLD-SP and Deepak Chaudhary of Congress besides independent Vipul Sharma, he said.
Those filing their nominations from the Baldeo assembly segment are Vandana Devi of Lok Dal, Vinesh Kumar Sanwal of Congress and Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, Chahal said.
The candidates who filed nominations for the Mant assembly seats are former minister Syam Sundar Sharma of the BSP and MLC Sanjay Lathar of the SP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU