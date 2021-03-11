206 nomination papers found valid for 1st phase of Bengal assembly polls

-
After scrutiny of nomination
papers filed for 30 constituencies in West Bengals first phase of assembly election, the authorities found those of 206 candidates valid, a CEO official said on Wednesday.
Altogether 222 candidates have filed their nominations for the first phase of polling to be held on March 27. Of them, the nomination papers of 16 were found invalid, the official of the state Chief Electoral Officers office said.
The nomination paper of the Trinamool Congress Joypur candidate Ujjwal Kumar and that of the BJPs Shankar Kumar who was nominated for Baghmundi seat were rejected.
The ECI also found the papers of two Congress candidates - Nepal Mahato (Baghmundi) and Subhas Mahata (Kashipur) invalid, the official said.
Nomination papers of five more political party nominees and seven independent candidates were also rejected.
Tuesday was the last date of filing nominations for the first phase of polling and scrutiny was held on Wednesday.
Of the total 222 candidates who had submitted papers for the first phase of polling, 30 each were of the TMC and the BJP.
Eighteen candidates of the CPI(M), 11 of the BSP, seven of the Congress, two of the All India Forward Bloc and one contestant of the Revolutionary Socialist Party also filed their nomination.
Besides, 65 and 54 nomination papers were filed by nominees of other parties and independents respectively, the official said.
He also said that for the second phase of polling to be held on April 1, 41 candidates have filed their nominations till Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the ECI has seized various illegal items including liquor, narcotic drugs, gold biscuits and unaccounted cash worth over Rs 69 crore, the official said.
