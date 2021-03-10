Mamata injured during campaign in Nandigram, alleges 'conspiracy'

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
Mamata to contest from 'lucky place' Nandigram as she takes BJP head on
Lack of industry in Nandigram may return to haunt Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram in West Bengal Assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
-
West Bengal Chief Minister
Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that she was injured in one of her legs after being allegedly pushed during the election campaign in Nandigram.
The incident happened in the evening when Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area.
"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.
The chief minister claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish.
Speaking to reporters, she said that no local police personnel was present at the spot when the incident happened.
Banerjee, the TMC candidate from Nandigram, alleged that it was a "conspiracy".
The incident triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection.
Banerjee, who was supposed to stay the night in Nandigram, was being brought to Kolkata, official sources said.
She was in the area in Purba Medinipur district over the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections. Earlier, in the day she filed her nominations in Haldia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU