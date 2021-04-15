24-hour campaign ban on BJP's Dilip Ghosh over his Sitalkuchi remarks

-
ALSO READ
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
West Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
-
The Election Commission Thursday evening imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on the BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh for his "there will be Sitalkuchi in several places" remarks.
The order said the Commission "sternly warns" Ghosh and advises him to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.
The ban will in effect from 7 pm April 15 to 7 pm April 16, during which Ghosh will not be allowed to campaign.
The Commission had on Tuesday issued a notice to Ghosh for his alleged remarks after four people were killed when central forces opened fire during polling at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.
The Trinamool Congress had approached the Commission against Ghosh.
The notice cited Ghosh's alleged remarks that "if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. There will be Sitalkuchi in several places.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU