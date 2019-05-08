A pre-poll reel feel, but Azamgarh loyalties lie with Akhilesh Yadav

In a perfect world, there would have been no contest: who’d have been brave enough to expect to win an election against the wildly popular, broodingly handsome, masterful hero of Nirahua Chalal London, (Nirahua travels to London)? This is the first Bhojpuri movie to be shot in London.

Cash registers in movie halls in eastern UP and Bihar rang ka’ching non-stop when the film was released in February this year: to say it was a blockbuster would be an understatement. Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, the protagonist of the movie, is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the ...