Aam Aadmi Party's unit on Saturday said that it will bring a 'new revolution' in the sector in the state, ahead of Assembly polls.

This statement by the party came after Punjab Chief Minister and Delhi Chief Minister visited on Saturday and held a town hall meeting in Hamirpur along with local people.

during his address said, "We don't want children to be job seekers, but job providers."

"ann said, "Hamirpur is not new for me because I have performed at least 3-4 times at Minjar Festival as an artist in Hamirpur. I have performed in festivals in Kullu, Mandi here. There is no place in Himachal where I have not performed.

"Britishers enslaved us for 200 years. BJP-Congress enslaved us for 5 years each as they switched between their terms, "he said.

Appreciating the government in Punjab, Mann lauded the representation of youth in the country and said, "You will be astonished that we have more than 70 MLAs of 35 years old. The person, to whom the former Punjab Chief Minister lost to, in Punjab works in a mobile repair shop. His mother is a sanitation worker in a government school. This can only be done by ."

"I never thought of becoming a Chief Minister. Neither my grandfather nor my uncle is in politics. My father was a science teacher. I have no political background. Why do their sons rule the state? Why not you people rule the state," he said in a direct attack at the Congress party.

Mann took a dig at the opposition party leaders and said, "Rahul Gandhi still assumes himself to be a youth leader. Going by this notion, Akhilesh Yadav and Bikram Singh Majithia will also be categorised as youth leaders. If this is the ideology behind a youth leader, then I will also be called a youth leader (laughs)."

"They used to win and we were losing. The one we made lose to, they sent them to Rajya Sabha. sent 7 members for RS from Punjab for the first time and no one has lost the election. Send the people to Rajya Sabha who can speak. Don't send those people who have been rejected by the people," Mann added.

Mann said, "The biggest criteria for human development is . If any leader comes and says he will remove poverty in the state, then they are lying. No government or leader can do that. Only can bring you out from poverty."

Lashing out at the BJP government in the state, Mann said, "You have given them (BJP) a lot of chances. Now, we will say to that give us one chance. Then, you won't be seeing other ways. We will give quality education."

"Earlier, proper to the formation of AAP government in the state, I met a person. He said that his children study in a government school. I asked the parent what is the problem. Is there any shortage of teachers? The parent said no. He said that teachers say it's okay if you've forgotten a copy and pen, but don't forget to bring utensils. Schools have given priority to mid-day meals for your students rather than studies," he said.

"However, the AAP government gives priority to both mid-day meal schemes and education. We don't want your kids to become job seekers, but job providers," he said.

"The youth of Himachal Pradesh has the talent that they can explore great ideas for startups, but they don't get a chance. Now, they will get a chance," he further said. AAP's presence in Himachal Pradesh holds importance as the state is slated to go for Assembly polls early next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)