AAP wants 48-hour ban on Amit Shah in Delhi campaign for 'fake video'

The Election Commission must put a 48-hour on ban home minister from campaigning in Delhi for tweeting a "fake" video on government schools, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday.

Singh and APP leader Pankaj Gupta complained to the commission against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Hans Raj Hans were circulating "false and fabricated" videos about Delhi government schools

"Today we met Election Commission and demanded that be banned for 48 hours from campaigning. FIR should also be lodged against all their leaders who made and circulated such fake videos and all such tweets be deleted," Singh told reporters.

Eight BJP MPs visited the schools and on Tuesday shared videos of their findings.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said the videos of alleged deficiencies in shared by Home Minister were false.

Singh said the BJP has been completely baffled by the Delhi's education model, and Shah is running a campaign to insult the 16 lakh children of Delhi, the 32 lakh parents of Delhi and thousands of teachers.

"This shows that in these elections in Delhi, the BJP is a party without any mission or vision. It is difficult to even imagine that the Union Home Minister is circulating a fake video and insulting the entire education system of Delhi," he said.

The leader said Shah should apologise to all the people, students, teachers and parents in Delhi for insulting them for their shameless conduct.

"In your Parliamentary Constituency of Gandhinagar, 375 children died and he had nothing to say. At least spare the children of Delhi. You want to see Delhi government schools, go to those schools which used to be covered by cobwebs under your administration and now AC rooms have been constructed there.

"Go and see the swimming pools, athletics grounds which have been constructed now, PTMs happen, teachers are sent to foreign countries for training. Why are you insulting this system? What is your enmity with the children of Delhi?" he said.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly election will be held on February 8 and results declared on February 11.