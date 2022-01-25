Adityanath slams Akhilesh over Pak remark, says SP promotes gun culture

-
ALSO READ
Custodial deaths on rise under 'Thoko Raaj': Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt
Yogi getting my telephones tapped, alleges SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
Akhilesh hits out at Adityanath, says he is 'un-upyogi' for Uttar Pradesh
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting gun culture and sought to corner its president Akhilesh Yadav over the Pakistan remark.
An interview in the Economic Times quoted Yadav to have said that India's real enemy is China while Pakistan is a political enemy, which the BJP attacks for its "vote politics".
"Those who do not think Pakistan is an enemy and consider Jinnah a friend, what can be said about their education and vision. They call themselves socialists but the truth is that 'tamanchawad' (gun culture) is running in their veins," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi without taking any name.
Earlier, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had also attacked Yadav over the issue, saying this shows his mindset and he should tender an apology to the country for the comments which show his love for Pakistan.
"What the SP president has said is very unfortunate and disappointing," Patra had remarked on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU