FIR against wrestler Babita Phogat for flouting ECI guidelines, Covid norms

An FIR was registered against wrestler Babita Phogat for campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in the Baraut Assembly constituency of state's Baghpat and flouting Election Commission's guidelines and COVID-19 norms on Monday.
Phogat was campaigning for BJP candidate Krishnapal S Malik who is a candidate of the party from the Baraut Assembly constituency of Baghpat.
The FIR has also been registered against 63 others in the matter.
Notably, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on Saturday had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, said a press release by the Election Commission.
In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.
The counting of votes for all five poll-bound states will take place on March 10.
