Other parties criminalised politics, pushed UP into jungle raj: Mayawati

BSP president on Tuesday attacked her rivals, saying they have pushed into "jungle raj" by criminalising politics, politicising crime and protecting the mafia.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said that governments of all parties except that of the BSP are guilty of troubling the public.

also accused her political rivals of keeping the state backward, but continuing with their 'jumlas' (tall claims).

"Governments of all parties, except BSP, are guilty of troubling the public by criminalising politics and politicising crime, playing with the law and protecting their party's goons and mafia, and pushing into jungle raj by keeping it poor and backward. But their jumlas continue," she said.

