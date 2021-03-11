After attack on Mamata, TMC appeals to workers to maintain peace

-
A day after an alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday appealed to party workers to maintain peace and not resort to "means which Didi would not approve of".
"We appeal to all our workers to not let their emotions overflow. We understand your concerns and we'll keep updating about Hon'ble @MamataOfficial's health. We request to maintain peace and not resort to means which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery," the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted.
Meanwhile, TMC MLA Paresh Pal informed, "The condition of her (Mamata Banerjee) leg is serious. Doctors are treating her. A little more pressure could have resulted in spine injury."
A delegation of the TMC on Thursday filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the attack and have called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".
The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.
She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.
Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.
West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.
Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
