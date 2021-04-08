AICC Incharge of West Bengal, Jitin Prasada tests Covid-19 postive

-
All India Congress Committee in charge of West Bengal, Jitin Prasada on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The former minister for State for Human Resource in a tweet said: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few days, please get yourselves tested. I am presently in quarantine as advised by my doctors."
On April 5, he was seen campaigning in Kolkata Port in the South Kolkata district of Bengal for the Congress candidate, MD Mukhtar ahead of phase four of the West Bengal assembly elections.
Polling in the fourth phase in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly election is scheduled to be held on April 10.
Meanwhile, with 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.
With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785. The country reported 630 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
