Arunachal bypoll: Nomination paper of lone candidate found to be valid

-
ALSO READ
BJP candidate and former MLA files nomination for Dec 5 bypoll in Bihar
Sajad Lone's PC opts out of meeting called by NC over J-K voter list
Frame policy to identify poor and vest them with ownership rights: Lone
Arunachal Pradesh govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM
China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022
-
The nomination paper of BJP's Tsering Lhamu, the lone candidate contesting the February 27 by-election in Lumla assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, was found to be valid, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Liken Koyu said on Wednesday.
The returning officer of Lumla constituency will declare the lone candidate to have been duly elected immediately after the last hour for withdrawal of candidature at 3 pm on February 10, Koyu said.
Though the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) had nominated a former village headman as its candidate, he withdrew from the race and did not file his nomination.
Lhamu is the wife of Jambey Tashi, the MLA of Lumla whose death necessitated the by-election.
Tashi represented the constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009.
Assembly elections in the northeastern state are due next year simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .