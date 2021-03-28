Congress seeks action against BJP advertisement claiming win on Assam seats

on Sunday submitted a



memorandum to here seeking action against and six newspapers of Assam for publishing an advertisement in a news report format claiming that the saffron party is winning all the constituencies in the Upper Assam.

The memoramdum was given by the Assam unit of to Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade.

The Assam Pradesh Committee alleged that the "advertisement with the symbol" has been published in the six newspapers in a news report format to influence voters in the remaining two phases of voting.

"The publication of the advertisement in the news report format is violation of the guidelines.

"The advertisement was published in newspapers with headlines like ' to win all constituencies of Upper Assam', 'BJP's well wishers and workers are delighted', 'BJP ensures victory in all constituencies of Upper Assam' to influence voters and deceive them in the remaining two phases of polls," APCC legal group chairman Niran Borah told reporters.

The six newspapers named in the memorandum are-The Assam Tribune, Asomiya Pratidin, Aamar Asom, Dainik Asom, Niyomia Barta and Asomiya Khabar.

An estimated 79.93 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 47 assembly constituencies during the first phase of polling in Assam on Saturday.

Elections to 39 seats will be held in the second phase on April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April 6.

The Congress demanded that till the conclusion of polling in all the three phases, circulation of newsitems/advertisements must be stopped for publication in all types of media, including electronic and social media, to ensure conduct of elections in a free and fair manner.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "We urge the CEO to examine the matter and take immediate steps. Otherwise, his integrity will be in doubt."



He said that senior AICC leaders will also submit a complaint to the in New Delhi on the issue.

When contacted, an official of the CEO's office here said the matter will be examined by the poll panel.

