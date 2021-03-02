Gujarat local body polls: Early lead for BJP, counting underway

-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 73 constituencies while Congress ahead in 11 seats as the couting of votes for Gujarat local body election is underway.
As per the latest trends, out of 231 taluka panchayats in the state, the BJP is leading in 73, Congress in 11 and others in 3.
Out of 31 district panchayats, the BJP is leading in 28. In 81 municipalities, BJP leading in 60, Congress in 6 and others in 1.
Polling in 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities of Gujarat and by-elections of 23 municipalities and 3 taluka panchayats were held on Sunday.
The average turnout in taluka panchayats was 66.84 per cent.
Out of 4,715 seats in 231 taluka panchayats in 2015, Congress got 2555, BJP got 2019 and 141 others.
In 2015, due to the Patidar movement, the BJP's tally was hit. In 4,715 seats of 231 taluka panchayats, 111 seats of BJP, 5 seats of Congress and 1 seat of others have been declared uncontested.
