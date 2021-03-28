Assam election a struggle to save people from BJP's misrule: Sachin Pilot

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Sachin Pilot to visit Assam to campaign for assembly polls
Assam Assembly polls: 309 candidates file nominations for phase 3
High-pitched campign for first phase election in Assam comes to end
Assam polls: Congress announces names of candidates for three more seats
Assam Assembly polls: 345 nominees in fray for 39 constituencies in phase 2
-
Congress
leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the assembly election in Assam is a struggle to save the people of the state from the "misrule" of the BJP.
The BJP government never stood by the people during the hour of crisis, Pilot alleged while addressing two election meetings at Silchar and Karimganj in Barak Valley region.
"We are not fighting to come to power, but to save the people of Assam from the misrule of the BJP," he said.
The BJP is dividing people on religious lines and they need to remain united in Assam and India, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said.
"When people were in crisis during the demonetisation, GST and lockdown, the BJP government was nowhere to be seen. So, it is time that we remove the party from power," he added.
The Congress will form the next government in Assam, Pilot asserted.
"In five years, the BJP gave CAA, NRC, autocracy, inflation and communalism, but not jobs. The biggest challenge today in front of the country and Assam is unemployment. The Congress has guaranteed that it will give five lakh government jobs (in five years)," he said.
The Congress, once voted to power, will also implement 50 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs, Pilot said.
In an apparent reference to rumours of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acting as rival power centres in the outgoing government, he said, "In Assam, nobody knows who is the CM. Is he the person who took the oath or the one who wants to be the CM?"
The BJP has not announced its chief ministerial candidate before the polls and said that a decision in this regard will be taken by its Parliamentary Board at the time of forming the next government.
Pilot along with All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev also led a procession in Karimganj town in support of Congress candidates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU