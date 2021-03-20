Assam polls: BJP avoid CAA talks, says focus only on identity, development

-
Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Avoiding question on BJP's commitment to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam, state Cabinet Minister and BJP's key strategist for the northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the party will be fighting the elections on state's "identity and development".
"You can ask people of Assam, the election is on identity and development," said Sarma.
He also mocked Congress for promising that the party would not implement CAA in Assam if they come to power.
"I think they have a huge majority in the Parliament and they can decide," Sarma replied sarcastically.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured that the CAA ould not be implemented in Assam if the party is voted to power.
"It will be ensured in the state assembly that the CAA is not implemented in Assam," Gandhi while speaking to students of Lahowal College in Dibrugarh district. He added, in other states, we will stop it (CAA implementation) after Congress comes to power at the national level.
Sarma, while exuding confidence that BJP will again form the government in Assam, further said that the Congress party will be losing badly in the upcoming state elections.
Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
