Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health worsens after post-Covid complications

-
ALSO READ
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised again, put on ventilator support
Assam Ex-CM Gogoi's health deteriorates due to post-Covid complications
Gauhati Medical College selected for COVAXIN 2nd phase clinical testing
Coronavirus daily updates: Assam's Covid-19 death toll rises to 10
Assam coronavius update: State reports 10 more deaths, 1,879 new cases
-
The health condition of former
Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning and he is "very very critical", doctors said.
The octogenerian Congress leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, is being monitored by a team of nine doctors, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.
"The present status of Sir (Gogoi) is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best," he told reporters.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at GMCH along with Gogoi's son Gaurav.
Gogoi, who is on ventilation and has suffered a multi-organ failure, was on dialysis on Sunday, which he could sustain for six hours.
His blood pressure is fluctuating and he is breathing entirely with the help of machines.
The 84-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened.
On October 25, Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.
He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU