Assembly elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

With the Punjab Assembly polls and the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections being held on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first time voters.
Voting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab is taking place while polling is also underway in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
"The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first time voters," Modi tweeted.
The prime minister also tweeted in Punjabi and urged people to cast their vote.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
