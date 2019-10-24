Assembly poll results: BJP takes substantial lead in Maharashtra, Haryana

Assembly Election results: The BJP on Thursday established a substantial lead as the counting of votes for Assembly elections progressed in Maharashtra and Haryana.



In Maharashtra, the BJP was leading at 83 seats and its ally Shiv Sena was ahead at 53 in the 288-member Assembly, according to IANS-CVoter.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was leading at 30 seats and its coalition partner Congress was ahead at 21 seats.

The trends available from 91 constituencies also indicated that Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was leading at 3 seat, BSP at 1 and others at 3 seats.

In Haryana, where 90 Assembly seats are at stake, the BJP was leading in 49 constituencies, the Congress in 17 and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in 4, according to the early trends.