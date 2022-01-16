Assembly Polls: AAP will give honest govt to Goa, says Arvind Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Incumbent BJP to face challenge from newcomers TMC, AAP in Goa polls
Kejriwal comes out with 'Punjab Model', promises justice in sacrilege cases
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
-
Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised an honest government in the state as he launched a door-to-door campaign in St. Andre and Siroda constituencies on Saturday.
Kejriwal, who arrived in Goa on Saturday afternoon, kicked off a door-to-door campaign from St. Andre along with party candidate Ramrao Wagh, AAP Goa convener Rahul Mhambre and party leader Amit Palekar.
He also held a door-to-door campaign in Siroda along with the party's candidate Mahadev Naik and other AAP leaders.
While holding a door-to-door campaign he also heard the grievances of the people of both the assembly constituencies and assured them that once AAP gets voted to power in the state, it will resolve all their issues.
"People are excited to give chance to a new party and are looking for an honest alternative. AAP will give the honest government," he said.
Lashing out at both the Congress and the BJP, Kejriwal said they had worked only for their vested interests.
"The youth in Goa are facing the highest unemployment rate. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Thus, all the people from the constituency this time want to give AAP a chance. They are tired of the old parties who switch the parties for crores of rupees," he said.
Kejriwal reiterated AAP's promise of providing honest governance to the people of Goa if the party comes to power. When asked about the AAP's electoral prospects when many national political parties are in the fray, Kejriwal said the voters have faith in AAP.
"The voters feel that the AAP government will resolve their issues. All the guarantees announced by us, including providing free and interrupted electricity supply, unemployment allowance, reservation in employment for locals, Rs 1000 per month to every female over 18 years of age and Griha Aadhar allowance of Rs 2500 per month will be fulfilled,'' he added.
Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU