Assembly polls: Amit Shah to hold 4 roadshows in West Bengal on Wednesday

Union Home Minister is scheduled to conduct four roadshows in poll-bound on Wednesday.

The first roadshow will take place in Singur at 12 PM. The second roadshow will take place in Domjur at 1:35 PM. The third one in Howrah Madhya at 3 PM and the last roadshow will take place in Behala Purba at 4:40 PM.

A tweet put out by Shah's office yesterday said:, "Schedule of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah's roadshows in tomorrow, 07th April 2021. 1) Singur at 12 PM 2) Domjur at 1:35 PM 3) Howrah Madhya at 3 PM 4) Behala Purba at 4:40 PM."

Union Home Minister on Tuesday appealed to the voters of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry to exercise their franchise in huge numbers.

He appealed to the people of to vote for peace, prosperity, and development of the state.

"Only a strong and decisive leadership can make Bengal self-reliant by ensuring peace, prosperity and development in the state. So, be sure to vote and be a partner in the development of Bengal," he said in a subsequent tweet.

West Bengal has witnessed three out of the eight phased polls to the 294-member state Assembly. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.

