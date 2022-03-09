Assembly polls: BJP workers will see good results on March 10, says Nadda

-
Ahead of the counting of votes for the five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the party workers will see good results on Thursday.
The kind of work the workers from Madhya Pradesh have done in Uttar Pradesh and other states in the assembly elections is unparalleled. You all will see good results on March 10, a party release quoted Nadda as saying.
He addressed BJP's office-bearers for Madhya Pradesh and heads of frontal organisations here during his daylong visit to the state.
Nadda praised the state BJP's booth-level expansion work and its digitization, which is 90% complete, it said.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP organisation's state in-charge P Murlidhar Rao and state home minister Narottam Mishra were present on the occasion.
