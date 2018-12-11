JUST IN
Telangana polls: TRS on course to retaining power if initial trends hold
Assembly polls were fought on state govts' performance: Rajnath on results

He also pointed out the Congress-led grand alliance was heading to a "huge defeat" in Telangana, where the TRS appears set to retain to power with a big majority

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh
With election trends showing reverses for the BJP, senior party leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said the polls were fought on the basis of the performance of state governments, rejecting the notion that the results would be a reflection on the Modi government.


He also pointed out the Congress-led grand alliance was heading to a "huge defeat" in Telangana, where the TRS appears set to retain to power with a big majority.
 

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he also offered his congratulations to all the winning parties and candidates.

 

As per trends, the Congress was comfortable ahead of the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh and has an edge over it in Rajasthan. Both parties were locked in a neck and neck race in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress appeared to be losing power in Mizoram to Mizo National Front.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 12:26 IST

