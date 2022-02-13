Battle for UP: Aam Aadmi Party questions misuse of temple donations

(AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, has accused the ruling BJP in of misappropriating donations contributed by the common man for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and questioned the lack of transparency in the matter.

"We have been demanding a probe into the land deals made by the temple trust but no action has been taken," he said.

Singh was addressing public meetings at Bisalpur town in Pilibhit district on Saturday evening in support of AAP candidates.

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath government, Singh alleged that Rs 9 crore was withdrawn by the state government coffers and shown as overheads on midday meal and purchase of stationery of students during the Covid-19 pandemic period while the schools were closed.

The BJP government also issued tenders under Jal Jeevan Mission without any official estimates.

He alleged that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government raised the price of medical equipment fraudulently.

For instance, the purchase price of oxygen cylinders was shown in records as Rs 55,000 each, while its original price was merely Rs 12,000, the AAP leader claimed.

The Lokayukta had ordered a probe in the matter after AAP raised it.

Talking about the salient features of his party's election manifesto, Singh said if AAP is given mandate in Uttar Pradesh, the old pension scheme would be restored to enable retired government employees to live with dignity without depending on anyone.

The AAP MP reiterated round-the-clock electricity supply to farmers, waiving their unpaid electricity bills, unemployment allowance worth Rs 5,000 to each unemployed person, transfer of crop procurement price to farmers' account within 24 hours, monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to every poor woman and free bus service to women and girls.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)