UP polls: SP, BSP, Congress doing politics of appeasement, says Rajnath

Accusing the SP, the and the Congress of doing the politics of appeasement and spreading hatred among Hindus and Muslims, Defence Minister on Monday said the followed the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is a family).

He also advised the and the Bahujan Samaj Party to do politics of humanity instead of politics based on caste or creed.

"SP, and Congress do politics of appeasement. They have always done the work of spreading hatred among Hindus & Muslims, whereas for the BJP, all Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jews are brothers... as this country is of sages and mystics, from where the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' has gone all over the world," the Defence Minister said while campaigning in the Miranpur Katra assembly segment here.

Praising Corona management in the country, he said in 100 years there has not been such an epidemic. Even today countries like Australia and France are battling it, but India not only controlled it but also made its vaccine and gave it to many countries.

Seeking a response from the people gathered, Singh asked who among them were beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Yojana, or have got pucca houses and got people to raise their hands.

Claiming rule of law in the state and praising the action taken against the mafia elements by the Yogi Adityanath government, Singh said in Uttar Pradesh, the land vacated by running bulldozers is not given to the influential or 'dabangs' but houses are being built on it for the poor.

Singh was referring to the Yogi Adityanath government's drive against illegal encroachment of land by the mafia elements.

The Defence Minister said that after the Pulwama attack, the country has given a message to the whole world "humme chedo nahi, agar chedogay to hum chodegy nahin" (don't provoke us and if you do we will not spare you).

"Agar aankh dikhaogy to iss paar bhi maar sakte hain aur uss paar jakar bhi maar saktey hain (if you show eyes, we can kill this side as well as across the border), the defence minister said alluding to the Indian forces action against the terror camps in Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a terror attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a retaliatory action on February 26, the Indian Air Force's Fighter jets had destroyed the terrorist camps of JeM across the Line of Control in Pakistan.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming the present government for closeness between China and Pakistan, Singh said Rahul does not know the history.

He also took a swipe, asking Jitin Prasada sitting with him on the dais, to have at least taught history to the Congress leaders while he was in the Congress.

Prasada, considered closed to the Gandhis, had left the Congress and joined the in June 2021. He is presently a minister in the state government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)